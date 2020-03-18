1  of  57
FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Traveler confirmed with coronavirus passed through Appleton Airport on March 9

Coronavirus

APPLETON Wis. (WFRV) – Outagamie County Public Health (OCPH) has notified Appleton International Airport (ATW), that the individual with a confirmed case of COVID-19, or coronavirus, in Outagamie County, traveled through ATW on the morning of March 9.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The patient is isolated and OCPH has reached out to individuals who have been identified as having close contacts with the patient.

“We take health concerns seriously and follow the guidance provided by public health officials at the federal, state, and local levels,” said Abe Weber, Airport Director.  “Travelers and airport employees should be aware that we are taking all precautionary steps necessary to ensure a safe environment in our airport.”

In addition to the airport’s normal cleaning protocol, additional measures include:

  • Increased cleaning of the entire airport, with a focus on touch points such as handrails and door handles, with a germicidal agent that kills all coronaviruses and is outlined in CDC recommendations for cleaning and disinfection.
  • ATW airline team members have increased cleaning, including check-in kiosks and counters.
  • TSA team is regularly disinfecting all customer contact surfaces.
  • Additional hand sanitizer dispensers have been placed throughout the terminal and around the checkpoint.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

