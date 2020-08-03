FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Free tri-county COVID-19 testing sites open in Menasha and Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Free COVID-19 community testing will be available to residents for three
days this week in the tri-county area.

The City of Oshkosh announced on Monday through a collaboration between the Wisconsin Army
National Guard and several health departments, anyone ages five and older and experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 will have the ability to get free testing.

“Testing is a critical component to the control of COVID-19,” said Doug Gieryn, health
director and officer for the Winnebago County Health Department. “Early testing helps identify
cases, which in turn helps reduce spread of the virus and preserves capacity in our health care
systems.”

The city says the following two drive-thru locations will be available in the tri-county area:

  • Wednesday, August 5 at UW-Oshkosh Fox Cities Campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Friday, August 7 and Saturday, August 8 at Sunnyview Expo Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing site officials say there will be a daily testing capacity of 500 tests and pre-registration is highly encouraged, but no appointment is necessary.

City officials add that anti-body testing will not be available and minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who can consent to the testing.

For additional information on the tri-county community testing sites, visit cityofmenasha-wi.gov/departments/health or winnebagopublichealth.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

