Free tri-county COVID-19 testing sites open in Menasha and Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Free COVID-19 community testing will be available to residents for three

days this week in the tri-county area.

The City of Oshkosh announced on Monday through a collaboration between the Wisconsin Army

National Guard and several health departments, anyone ages five and older and experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 will have the ability to get free testing.

“Testing is a critical component to the control of COVID-19,” said Doug Gieryn, health

director and officer for the Winnebago County Health Department. “Early testing helps identify

cases, which in turn helps reduce spread of the virus and preserves capacity in our health care

systems.”

The city says the following two drive-thru locations will be available in the tri-county area:

Wednesday, August 5 at UW-Oshkosh Fox Cities Campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, August 7 and Saturday, August 8 at Sunnyview Expo Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing site officials say there will be a daily testing capacity of 500 tests and pre-registration is highly encouraged, but no appointment is necessary.

City officials add that anti-body testing will not be available and minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who can consent to the testing.

For additional information on the tri-county community testing sites, visit cityofmenasha-wi.gov/departments/health or winnebagopublichealth.org.

