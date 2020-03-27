Truck Drivers dealing with the work effects of coronavirus

FOX VALLEY – Wis. ( WFRV ) – Truck drivers are used to paying tolls, but closures around the country due to the coronavirus have begun to take a toll on many of them.

Semi’s can’t fit in most drive thru’s so eating options have become limited.

Several drivers have resorted to cooking meals in their truck cabs while out on the road.

Other drivers say they aren’t even sure whether their deliveries will be accepted once they reach their destination.

Although the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has stated they will keep rest areas open for truckers statewide, many other states are closing rest stops and rest room access to drivers.