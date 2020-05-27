Tuesday Morning becomes 5th big retailer to file Chapter 11

NEW YORK (AP) — Discount goods retailer Tuesday Morning has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the fifth major retailer to do so since the pandemic.

As part of the bankruptcy reorganization, the Dallas-based chain said Wednesday it plans to close approximately 230 of its 687 stores over the summer to focus on high-performing locations and will do so with a phased approach.

Tuesday Morning joins J.C. Penney, luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus, J.Crew, and Stage Stores in filing for Chapter 11 since the pandemic that forced many stores selling non-essential goods to close resulting in evaporating sales.

On May 27, it was announced that Fond du Lac’s Schreiner’s Restaurant would close permanently after over 80 years in business due to financial challenges created by COVID-19.

On the cusp of Memorial Day weekend, The Cannery in Green Bay announced it would close its door permanently due to challenges imposed by the virus.

Coronavirus has been the last straw for many Northeast Wisconsin businesses – Foremost Farms USA announced it will close its Chilton cheese plant facility in July after the market change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In early May, Harbor House announced Neenah’s JumpStart Auto Repair, which used the proceeds from customers’ auto service to fund auto repairs for domestic abuse survivors, would not reopen, saying the decision comes after the financial strain caused by a shift in business due to the pandemic followed the discovery that property had been stolen from JumpStart’s garage.

In the same time frame, Harmony Pizza of Appleton announced it would be closing its doors after nearly three years in business, citing pressures to achieve a strong service to the community and the coronavirus.

Manitowoc’s Holy Family College announced it would cease operations by the end of August. The Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries says the decision was made due to increased operating costs, unstable enrollment, and the impact of the coronavirus.

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5