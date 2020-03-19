Live Now
Turning 10 during a pandemic: how one Oshkosh family is adjusting

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — As the Coronavirus pandemic continues, many families find themselves in precarious positions.

“Even the day-to-day stuff seems uncertain these days,” Jon Gjerstad of Oshkosh told Local 5.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

These days, Jon’s son Kelvin does his schoolwork in the kitchen.

“The schools closing was a big one,” Gjerstad said of the changes. “Being a single dad, it made it tough because you’ve got to find babysitters.”

Then, the virus brought along an even bigger challenge for the family: Gjerstad is temporarily out of work because the apartments he once painted aren’t being rented out.

“Your world implodes,” he said. “It’s hard, you know?”

Right now, nothing is certain.

“This is my first apartment I’ve ever had all on my own,” Gjerstad said. “I’ve had it for six years and we could get dangerously close to losing it.”

It’s a lot to think about, and Thursday happened to be a special day for Kelvin: his 10th birthday.

“Ten’s a huge one,” Gjerstad said. “I remember ten, I remember like, ‘it’s two digits!'”

A pandemic makes a birthday tough to celebrate.

“There’s nothing worse than having to tell your kid you’re not going to have a birthday because there’s no place to go,” Gjerstad said.

However, Kelvin did get one big surprise: he was featured on Local 5 This Morning’s Birthday Club.

“When I got to see his face light up when he got to see his face on the TV this morning, it was priceless,” Gjerstad remembered.

It may not be the perfect birthday, “but we got each other, and we’re survivors,” Gjerstad said.

That’s how the pair plans on making it through the pandemic.

“It took me a lot of hard work and effort to get what I have today,” Gjerstad said, “and I want to keep that. We’ve already survived ’cause we got each other.”

CLICK HERE FOR RESOURCES AVAILABLE TO THOSE WHO ARE OUT OF WORK DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS.

