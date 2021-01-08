Two additional Wisconsin prisoners dead from coronavirus

Coronavirus

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin corrections officials say two additional inmates have died from coronavirus in the state’s prison system, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 25.

The additional deaths come as more than half of the state’s roughly 20,000 prisoners have been infected.

Department of Corrections spokesman John Beard says inmates who have tested positive have been medically isolated and those exposed have been quarantined “as space allows.”

Transfers to and from the prison have been temporarily suspended.

The largest outbreak Thursday was at Oakhill Correctional Institution in Dane County, which had 205 active infections.

More than 60% of the inmate population there has been infected, as well as 13 employees.

