Two more Sturgeon Bay elementary classes transition to virtual learning after COVID-19 case confirmed

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The majority of the classes taught at a Sturgeon Bay school are being taught virtually due to coronavirus concerns.

According to a school district official, a Sawyer Elementary School staff member tested positive for coronavirus and learned of the positive test results Tuesday night.

Sawyer Elementary houses eight classrooms – four for 1st grade and four for 2nd grade.

On Tuesday, school officials say they determine that, based on the positive test result, two 2nd grade classes should immediately transition to virtual learning.

According to the School District of Sturgeon Bay, all four 1st grade classrooms and two of the 2nd grade classrooms are completely virtual.

Bay Port High School in Howard confirmed Wednesday that five individuals at the school have tested positive for COVID-19. An Oshkosh elementary school has also announced it is transitioning to virtual learning due to staff needing to quarantine after a coronavirus exposure.

Many schools in Northeast Wisconsin are adjusting after individuals test positive for COVID-19. Affected schools include Heritage School in De Pere, Parkview Middle School in Ashwaubenon, Hemlock Creek School in the School District of West De Pere, and the Primary School in the Luxemburg-Casco School District. The Kimberly School District and St. Mary’s Springs Academy in Fond du Lac have also reported positive COVID-19 cases.

