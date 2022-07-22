FRIDAY 7/22/2022 2:07 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,552,695 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,195 total COVID-19 deaths.

Unable to view the tables below? Click here.

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 1,552,685 1,550,771 (+1,689) Received one dose of vaccine 3,769,458 (64.6%) 3,769,088 (64.6%) Fully vaccinated 3,586,019 (61.5%) 3,585,578 (61.5%) COVID-19 deaths 13,195 13,193 (+2) Ever hospitalized 63,129 63,100 (+29)

NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, that the 7-day moving average of COVID-19 patients hospitalized was 472 patients. Of those, 50 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 9.8% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that 9,603,924 vaccine doses and 2,075,357 booster doses have been administered in Wisconsin as of July 22.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is using a new module to measure COVID-19 activity levels. They are now using the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 Community Levels. The map is measured by the impact of COVID-19 illness on health and health care systems in the communities.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 16 counties in Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels. Of those 16, two are in northeast Wisconsin: Brown and Door counties.

Nine counties located in northeast Wisconsin are at medium community risk levels: Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Winnebago, Kewaunee, Oconto, Marinette, Forest, and Langlade.

Every other county in Wisconsin is experiencing low COVID-19 community levels.

For more information on how the data is collected, visit the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels data page.