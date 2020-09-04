Two Northeast Wisconsin school districts report confirmed cases of COVID-19 in student, teacher

(WFRV) – Two Northeast Wisconsin school districts have reported their first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in schools.

On Thursday, the School District of West De Pere sent a letter to parents and staff confirmed that a student at Hemlock Creek School tested positive for the virus. School officials went on to say that they are working with the De Pere Health Department to identify, notify, and quarantine students or staff who may have been in close contact with the student.

The school was being cleaned and disinfected, according to the letter.

The De Pere Health Department provided a statement to WFRV Local 5, saying:

“The De Pere Health Department is committed to the safety and well-being of our community, and we are working within the guidelines set by Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the CDC in response to this recent development. We continue to work closely with West De Pere School District in providing guidance and support to address the current situation.”

The School District of West De Pere’s plan for the 2020-21 school year is to give all students from grades 4K-12 the option to return to school five days a week, with safety precautions and mitigation strategies in place.

The Luxemburg-Casco School District also sent a letter to parents on Thursday, saying a teacher in the Primary School had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the letter, the teacher is isolating at home and will be teaching virtually until the isolation period is complete and they are symptom-free for more than 24 hours.

The school district says they are working with the health department to assure contact tracing and isolation/quarantine procedures are followed.

Two Oshkosh schools – Oshkosh North High School and Merrill Middle School – began the first week of classes virtually ‘due to staffing limitations and circumstances.’ Both have now transitioned back to hybrid learning.

