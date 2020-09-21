Two Oshkosh high schools to move to virtual learning due to spread of COVID-19

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Oshkosh high schools will transition to virtual learning this week due to “extensive community spread of COVID-19” occurring in the area.

According to a Monday release, Oshkosh North and Oshkosh West will make the transition on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

“This transition is due to the extensive community spread of COVID-19 occurring in OASD boundaries and the resulting rapidly increasing number of high school students and staff required to quarantine. This difficult decision was made based on data and with the understanding that the high schools are trending upward with new cases of illnesses and quarantines. At this time, the District expects to remain in Virtual Learning for Oshkosh North and Oshkosh West high schools for at least two weeks once the transition on September 23,” the release reads.

All other Oshkosh Area School District schools will remain in Hybrid Learning. This could change and “the decision to transition learning models may occur rapidly based on real-time data and staffing availability amid required quarantine periods.”

The release from OASD continues, saying:

“It is clear that unless community spread of COVID-19 stops, providing in-person instruction is simply not possible. The decisions all community members make when out in public impact the District’s ability to keep students and staff at school for in-person learning. Students, families, and staff members are urged to refrain from COVID-19 transmission high-risk activities outside of school. Please continue wearing a face covering, practicing social distancing, avoiding large group gatherings, and staying home when sick.”

This isn’t the first time a school in Oshkosh has had to transition to virtual learning – on Aug. 31, the Oshkosh Area School District announced that two schools – Oshkosh North and Merrill Middle School – would transition to Virtual Learning ‘due to staffing limitations and circumstances.’

Just over a week later, Washington Elementary transitioned to virtual learning after an individual at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, the Kewaunee School District announced it would move to virtual learning starting Monday, Sept. 21, and running through Friday, Oct. 2 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area. School officials say the district will return to in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 5 “pending school and community metrics.”

