Two Rivers Police Department says staff member tests positive for COVID-19

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A member of the Two Rivers Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Two Rivers Police Department announced on Monday that at least one of its staff members has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The department says they are not aware of the disease being spread beyond the affected staff of its department.

Officials report that they are staying in constant contact with the Manitowoc Health Department and have provided them with contact tracing information.

According to the Two Rivers Police Department, it has had mitigation plans and strategies in place since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to enhance those plans when necessary.

