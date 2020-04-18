Two Wisconsin dairy groups thank USDA for financial relief

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two dairy groups in Wisconsin released a joint statement on Friday thanking the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for providing financial relief to farmers struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue who released the plan for financial relief to farmers on April 17, dairy farmers will receive $2.9 billion of $16 billion in direct payments to various commodities, and the government will buy $3 billion of produce, dairy, and meat, including $100 million in dairy products per month, for food assistance programs.

Green Bay’s Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative and the Dairy Business Association responded to this financial aid saying, “As the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on our economy, millions of Americans cannot afford food, many for the first time in their lives, and our farmers who produce this food are struggling to survive financially. This federal assistance will be a bridge for both.”

They continue, “The dedication of our farmers to the well-being of America has never been more evident as our nation combats COVID-19. Day in and day out, they are tirelessly stepping up so that families have safe, wholesome and affordable food. We thank the USDA for supporting us in this critical mission.”

