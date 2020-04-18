Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Two Wisconsin dairy groups thank USDA for financial relief

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Farm Family: Lambrecht Dairy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two dairy groups in Wisconsin released a joint statement on Friday thanking the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for providing financial relief to farmers struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

According to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue who released the plan for financial relief to farmers on April 17, dairy farmers will receive $2.9 billion of $16 billion in direct payments to various commodities, and the government will buy $3 billion of produce, dairy, and meat, including $100 million in dairy products per month, for food assistance programs.

Green Bay’s Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative and the Dairy Business Association responded to this financial aid saying, “As the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on our economy, millions of Americans cannot afford food, many for the first time in their lives, and our farmers who produce this food are struggling to survive financially. This federal assistance will be a bridge for both.”

They continue, “The dedication of our farmers to the well-being of America has never been more evident as our nation combats COVID-19. Day in and day out, they are tirelessly stepping up so that families have safe, wholesome and affordable food. We thank the USDA for supporting us in this critical mission.”

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"

Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back"

MVS

Thumbnail for the video titled "MVS"

IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic"

Green Bay Preble baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Preble baseball"