Two Wisconsin manufacturers sue over federal vaccine mandates for workers

DARIEN, Wis. (AP) — Two Wisconsin manufacturers are among those suing to block the Biden administration from instituting COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private-sector workers.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty filed the lawsuit Thursday on behalf of Darien-based Tankcraft Corp. and Plasticraft Corp.

The lawsuit challenges the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s new vaccine-or-test mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees.

Companies that do not comply face penalties of more than $13,000 per violation, or more than $136,000 for a willful violation.

The release of the rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with business groups, labor unions and others. The regulations form the cornerstone of Biden’s most aggressive effort yet to combat the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 740,000 people in the U.S.

OSHA drafted the rules under emergency authority meant to protect workers from an imminent health hazard. Senior administration officials said the rules preempt conflicting state laws or orders, including those that ban employers from requiring vaccinations, testing or the wearing of face masks.