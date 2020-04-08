Live Now
GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awards $14,015,705 to health centers across Wisconsin

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded $14,015,705 to 16 health centers across Wisconsin in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

According to the HHS, these funds were awarded through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), and are meant to help communities in Wisconsin detect, prevent, diagnose, and treat coronavirus.

In addition, the HHS says these funds are to maintain or increase health capacity and staffing in communities.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar said, “This new funding secured by President Trump will help our community health centers continue the work they’re doing on the ground against the coronavirus.”

Azar continued, “HRSA-funded health centers are already playing a critical role by delivering essential services, serving as community testing and screening sites, and alleviating burdens on our nation’s emergency rooms and hospitals. HHS will continue bringing every resource we have to support heroic healthcare workers across the diverse settings health centers serve, from our cities to our rural towns.”

The HHS says this award followed President Trump signing the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act into law on March 27, which helped secure the resources needed to keep residents safe from the virus.

According to officials, the HRSA are making these health center investments available immediately.

HRSA Administrator Tom Engels says, “Increasingly, people are turning to health centers for the first line of defense in combating emergency public health priorities like the novel coronavirus. Health centers will put these resources to immediate use to respond to emerging and evolving local needs and continue to deliver high-quality primary health care services to their patients.”

For a list of award recipients, visit https://bphc.hrsa.gov/emergency-response/coronavirus-cares-FY2020-awards

