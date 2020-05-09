U.S. Department of Health and Human Services distributes $32,105,242 to Wisconsin hospitals impacted by coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis, (WFRV) – The United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Friday that it will distribute around $12 billion to hospitals that have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The HHS says that approximately $32,105,242 of the estimated $12 billion will go to hospitals in Wisconsin.

The U.S. Health Department says the funding is being provided by the bipartisan CARES Act, the Paycheck Protection Program, and Health Care Enhancement Act.

HHS officials say the $12 billion will be going to 395 hospitals across the country that have provided inpatient care for 100 or more COVID-19 patients through April 10.

This funding is said to be used to support healthcare-related expenses or lost revenue attributable to COVID-19, while also ensuring that all uninsured Americans can get testing and treatment for coronavirus.

The health department reports that it is working to provide relief to additional healthcare providers including skilled nursing facilities, dentists, and other providers significantly impacted by COVID-19.

To view the list of hospitals receiving funding click here, or for more information on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services visit hhs.gov/providerrelief.

