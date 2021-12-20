U.S. Navy medical personnel assisting Bellin Hospital in treating COVID-19 patients

(WFRV) – Military medical personnel have been requested to help healthcare workers in Green Bay as they continue treating COVID-19 patients.

According to U.S. Army North (Fifth Army), 40 military medical personnel will be deployed in teams of two to help healthcare workers. A 20 person team will be placed at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and the second 20 person team will be at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay. Both teams are from the U.S. Navy.

Lt. Gen. John R. Evans Jr., U.S. Army North commander said this about the assistance they will be given, “Since COVID began, our military medical personnel have been committed to fighting the pandemic and supporting our local, state and federal partners and communities in need. As we look ahead to the holiday season and 2022, we must remain vigilant in our fight, especially now as Indiana and Wisconsin are added to our supported states and we must keep in our thoughts the service members and healthcare professionals on the front lines.”

There are ten other teams throughout five states including Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana and New Mexico.