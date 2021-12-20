GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

U.S. Navy medical personnel assisting Bellin Hospital in treating COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Military medical personnel have been requested to help healthcare workers in Green Bay as they continue treating COVID-19 patients.

According to U.S. Army North (Fifth Army), 40 military medical personnel will be deployed in teams of two to help healthcare workers. A 20 person team will be placed at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and the second 20 person team will be at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay. Both teams are from the U.S. Navy.

Lt. Gen. John R. Evans Jr., U.S. Army North commander said this about the assistance they will be given, “Since COVID began, our military medical personnel have been committed to fighting the pandemic and supporting our local, state and federal partners and communities in need. As we look ahead to the holiday season and 2022, we must remain vigilant in our fight, especially now as Indiana and Wisconsin are added to our supported states and we must keep in our thoughts the service members and healthcare professionals on the front lines.”

There are ten other teams throughout five states including Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana and New Mexico.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Steve Jones joins Sports Xtra to discuss stepping down as Kimberly football coach

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon sweeps Bay Port, Green Bay East earns Team of the Week

HS Sports Xtra: Friday's FVA Highlights

HSSPX: Thursday Night Basketball

Fox Valley Lutheran earns early statement win, 80-66 over Freedom

Aaron Mitchell 1-on-1 interview about new book: "Phoenix Rising"