U.S. Navy medical team extends stay at Bellin Hospital

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the COVID-19 surge continues in Northeast Wisconsin, those with the U.S. Navy team supporting a local hospital will extend their stay.

Bellin Hospital has announced the medical team with the Navy will stay 30 more days. The 23-person team arrived on December 28 to help with the high hospital volumes due to COVID-19 and overall demands at the hospital. With their assistance, Bellin has been able to increase capacity and reduce the number of diversions and transfers. The hospital has also been able to open a newly constructed space to house non-COVID patients.

Bellin Health Chief Nursing Officer and Senior Vice President Laura Hieb said the Navy’s help during this busy time has been invaluable, “These highly skilled professionals quickly became valued members of our Bellin team, and we are so grateful for their service to our hospital and region.”

The team includes physicians, Registered Nurses, Respiratory Therapists, and administrative staff. The team will be in Northeast Wisconsin until the end of February.