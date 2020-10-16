FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

U.S. Surgeon General announces surge COVID-19 testing site in Neenah

U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome M. Adams as the Connecticut State Public Health Laboratory, Monday, March 2, 2020, in Rocky Hill, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The U.S. Surgeon General announced a new surge testing site in the Fox Valley in response to a growing number of COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

On Friday, for the third time in a week, Wisconsin broke its record for one-day increases in new COVID-19 cases.

During a press conference on Friday, U.S. Surgeon General VADM Jerome M. Adams, M.D., M.P.H. visited the Fox Valley to announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is standing up a surge testing location at ThedaCare in Neenah.

The testing site is located at ThedaCare Physicians in Neenah at 333 N. Green Bay Road.

According to officials, the testing site was made possible through a joint effort between ThedaCare, Sen. Roger Roth (R-Appleton), and state and national agencies.

