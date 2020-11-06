FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

U.S. Surgeon General visits Oshkosh to discuss new COVID-19 surge testing site

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The U.S. Surgeon General was in the Fox Valley for the second time in a month on Friday.

U.S. Surgeon General Jermoe M. Adams was joined by University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm, and UW Oshkosh Chancellor Andrew Leavitt for a tour of a new federally-supported surge testing site for the Oshkosh community.

The new site is one of 13 across the state at UW System campuses, including UW-Green Bay.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing 250,000 rapid-results antigen tests to combat the spread of COVID-19.

UW System campuses are the first to use the new Abbott BinaxNOW test as part of a federal surge effort.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 11/4: COVID-19 hits 49ers and Packers

Green Bay Nation 11/4: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 11/4: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 11/4: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 11/4: Injured Reserve Bowl

High School Sports Xtra: Xavier girls tennis caps off unprecedented season with state title