U.S. Surgeon General visits Oshkosh to discuss new COVID-19 surge testing site

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The U.S. Surgeon General was in the Fox Valley for the second time in a month on Friday.

U.S. Surgeon General Jermoe M. Adams was joined by University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm, and UW Oshkosh Chancellor Andrew Leavitt for a tour of a new federally-supported surge testing site for the Oshkosh community.

The new site is one of 13 across the state at UW System campuses, including UW-Green Bay.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing 250,000 rapid-results antigen tests to combat the spread of COVID-19.

UW System campuses are the first to use the new Abbott BinaxNOW test as part of a federal surge effort.

