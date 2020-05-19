1  of  2
Unable to find buyer, Pier 1 looking to close all 540 stores

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 18: A sign hangs above a Pier 1 imports store that is slated to close on February 18, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The struggling retailer announced today that it had filed for bankruptcy and was closing 450 stores. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Pier 1 says it intends to close all of its 540 stores nationwide after filing for bankruptcy protection earlier this year.

In a Tuesday press release, the home furnishings company said it’s looking for court approval to liquidate its remaining stores after failing to find a buyer to keep the business going.

“This is not the outcome we expected or hoped to achieve,” said Robert Riesbeck, the company’s CEO. “Unfortunately, the challenging retail environment has been significantly compounded by the profound impact of COVID-19, hindering our ability to secure such a buyer and requiring us to wind down.”

Before the pandemic, it said it was planning on closing 450 shops, roughly half of its locations, for good. The company says it plans to sell its remaining inventory and assets, including its intellectual property and e-commerce business, through a court-supervised auction.

Pier 1 says it continues to serve its dustomers online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

