GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In a unanimous vote on Feb. 14, masks will be optional at the Green Bay Area Public School District.

In a Regular Board of Education Meeting, officials passed a motion that makes face coverings for all students, staff, visitors and contractors optional. The motion passed 7-0.

In the motion, if the COVID-19 7-day rolling positive cases in Brown County exceeds 400 per 100,000 for seven consecutive days, a special board meeting will be held. The meeting will determine if the District should implement COVID-19 mitigation measures, which could include face coverings.

Video of the full meeting can be found here. The voting on the mask requirement happens around the two-hour and 29-minute mark.

More information about the Green Bay Area Public School District’s COVID-19 protocols can be found on their website.

Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.