1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Unemployment numbers rise, jobs are available

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- The new unemployment numbers for Wisconsin are out, increased even though there are still jobs available.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The Department of Workforce Development released the new statistics for the month of April 2020. 439.400 people lost their non-farm jobs, and 385,900 private-sector jobs were list between March and April 2020. The state’s rate is now 14.1 percent which is a 3.1 percent increase from March.

The new numbers reflect the significant impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the local economy. However, there are still jobs available in different sectors. ” It isn’t that there aren’t any jobs, it’s just certain sectors that have been hit pretty hard,”-said Jim Golembeski of Bay Area Workforce. The sectors hit hard are restaurants, hotels, and retail stores.

Express Employment Professionals in Appleton specializes in assisting people who are searching for work find jobs. “We work with quite a few of the businesses that have stayed open and deemed essential to provide the products that people need right now,”-said Mark Leupold owner of Express Employment Professionals. A free job fair is scheduled on Wednesday May 27th from 10AM-3PM at 3303 West College Ave Suite B Appleton, WI 54914. It will be in a drive-up format and you could be hired on the spot. For more information, call (920) 624-6100

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"