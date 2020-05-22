Unemployment numbers rise, jobs are available

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- The new unemployment numbers for Wisconsin are out, increased even though there are still jobs available.

The Department of Workforce Development released the new statistics for the month of April 2020. 439.400 people lost their non-farm jobs, and 385,900 private-sector jobs were list between March and April 2020. The state’s rate is now 14.1 percent which is a 3.1 percent increase from March.

The new numbers reflect the significant impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the local economy. However, there are still jobs available in different sectors. ” It isn’t that there aren’t any jobs, it’s just certain sectors that have been hit pretty hard,”-said Jim Golembeski of Bay Area Workforce. The sectors hit hard are restaurants, hotels, and retail stores.

Express Employment Professionals in Appleton specializes in assisting people who are searching for work find jobs. “We work with quite a few of the businesses that have stayed open and deemed essential to provide the products that people need right now,”-said Mark Leupold owner of Express Employment Professionals. A free job fair is scheduled on Wednesday May 27th from 10AM-3PM at 3303 West College Ave Suite B Appleton, WI 54914. It will be in a drive-up format and you could be hired on the spot. For more information, call (920) 624-6100

