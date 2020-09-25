Unified School District of De Pere going virtual due to COVID-19

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Another Northeast Wisconsin school district is transitioning to virtual learning in response to COVID-19.

The Unified School District of De Pere announced the transition Thursday night “due to new cases of COVID-19” and “the resulting need to quarantine a large number of students and staff.” The decision was also based on local hospitals reporting that they have reached a critical stage with the number of hospitalizations they are experiencing.

According to a letter sent to parents, district officials hope “to return to face to face and blended instruction on Monday, October 12.”

Students at the high school and middle school will have off of school Friday, Sept. 25, and begin virtual instruction on Monday, Sept. 28.

Foxview Intermediate students, as well as those at the elementary schools, will report to school as scheduled on Friday, Sept. 25, with early release and virtual parent-teacher conferences. Students will then have no school on Monday before beginning virtual learning on Tuesday.

“We know full time virtual learning is not ideal for some students and families. However, we are confident in our ability to provide meaningful and progressive instruction, and have made significant changes to our virtual program since the statewide school closure last spring. We also understand how hard it is for families to make alternative arrangements on short notice. Closing our schools is not a decision we take lightly,” the letter reads.

According to the Unified School District of De Pere’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 22 active cases among students and staff. On Sept. 24, the district reported over 860 students were absent from school.

Multiple schools in Northeast Wisconsin will transition to virtual learning this week.

All schools within the Oshkosh Area School District have transitioned to virtual learning in response to the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, the Hilbert School District notified parents that Hilbert High School will transition to virtual learning for just over a week in response to staffing limitations caused by COVID-19.

A West De Pere elementary school is transitioning to remote learning on Tuesday “due to an increase in absences due to COVID-19.”

The Menasha Joint School District has announced their schools will move to virtual learning by the end of the week due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Last week, the Kewaunee School District announced it would move to virtual learning starting Monday, Sept. 21, and running through Friday, Oct. 2 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area. School officials say the district will return to in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 5 “pending school and community metrics.”

Latest Stories