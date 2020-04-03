United States Postal Service updates services to promote social distancing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The United States Postal Service Service (USPS) announced on April 3 that customers in Wisconsin can now use its services from the safety of their own homes.

According to the USPS, customers can use services like purchasing stamps, sending packages, or having a package picked up with or without using a computer.

How to use the services:

To purchase stamps you can go to the Postal Store on usps.com and select different stamp denominations that will be delivered to you.

If you do not have a computer you can ask your local Post Office or carrier to bring you a, “Stamps by Mail” order form to fill out and send with a check. The stamps will then be delivered to your door.

To send a package you can order free Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express boxes, and other package supplies on their website.

Customers can use the “Click-N-Ship” feature on their website to print a mailing label with the appropriate postage.

To pick up a package customers can schedule a free carrier pick-up on the USPS website that will be delivered to your door.

The USPS says, “USPS postal employees are working around the clock to ensure you get your important letters and packages.”

