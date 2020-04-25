University of Oshkosh makes pay cuts and place employees on furlough

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Oshkosh (UWO) announced on April 24, they will be making cuts and placing employees on furloughs in efforts to combat the financial challenges it faces due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UWO says the vice-chancellors, as well as Chancellor Andrew Leavitt, will all be taking a 15 percent reduction in their salaries starting this May.

The school has also reported that on Friday afternoon around 180 of its employees were notified by its Human Resources Department of their placement on continuous furlough starting May 4.

University officials say the furloughs are being extended up to 90 working days through August 31.

For the remaining staff at the university, UWO notes that they will be placed on furlough two days of each month beginning in May, reaching the maximum amount per the UW System policy and guidelines.

The school adds that all nine-month employees are exempt from furloughs this fiscal year which ends June 30, and will be notified later this summer regarding intermittent furloughs during the next fiscal year 2021 contract.

Chancellor Andrew Leavitt states, “None of this is easy and every day brings new opportunities to find solutions that will counteract the pandemic’s disruptions at UWO.”

Leavitt continues, “We don’t have precedence for navigating the chaos spurred by coronavirus, but we will continue to evaluate information as we receive it and in a transparent and equitable way determine the best course for the University.”

