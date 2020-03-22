UPDATE: Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: A look back at ‘Tuesdays with Morrie’ in Tisch Mills

1  of  68
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Evangelical Free Church Appleton Public Library Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London First Congregational UCC - Appleton First Presbyterian Church-Green Bay First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Peace Lutheran - Kunesh St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom St. Vincent DePaul -GB Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Union Congregational United Church -GB Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

UPDATE: Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: A look back at ‘Tuesdays with Morrie’ in Tisch Mills

Coronavirus

Adjustments made by The Forst Inn Arts Collective

by: , Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions on WFRV-TV at 6:20 a.m. Sundays. My seven books are available in Green Bay at Neville Public Museum and Bosse’s.

Posted: / Updated:

Program cover.

TISCH MILLS, Wis. (WFRV)

Everyone is adjusting because of the coronavirus COVID-19 situation.

We are forced into new situations in life.

A play filled with lessons in life arrived recently just as a huge wave of cancellations was cresting and about to engulf activities for most everybody.

On the day that The Forst Inn Arts Collective production of “Tuesdays with Morrie” opened Saturday, March 14, it was still okay for groups of 50 to gather, and that’s about as many people who were present. The way things were going in other states, though, there was a strong inkling stricter rules would come into place.

The atmosphere in the playhouse was dramatic, like being on the cusp of change – whatever that might be.

Morrie Schwartz probably would have some advice about matters with the coronavirus COVID-19, like, “Cool it, roll with the flow.”

Indeed, in a few days, I would be recording my next on-air Critic at Large segment – for today, Sunday, March 22 – by way of my computer at home rather than in the WFRV-TV studio. What you are reading here is essentially the script for that segment.

What I faced, along with everybody in that audience, was not what Morrie Schwartz is caught up in in the play.

Morrie Schwartz is living life as best he can as he is dying of Lou Gehrig’s Disease, the slowly debilitating ALS.

Like the coronavirus COVID-19, “Tuesdays with Morrie” is all about mortality.

In that theater that night, everyone’s mind was on mortality in two ways – Morrie Schwartz’s and his or hers in the matter of COVID-19.

It was an interesting experience, to say the least.

The Forst Inn Arts Collective’s excellent production was supposed to continue this week and next but now has been put off because of restrictions. The new dates are May 22-23 and 29-31.

In the production, local actors with notable experience hit a rhythm on the homey stage of the crossroads theater in the midst of farmland.

William Fricke portrays Morrie Schwartz, a sociology professor who is full of wisdom.

Zachary Lulloff portrays Mitch Albom, a super-busy and headstrong sports columnist who is suddenly changed.

Mitch Albom turned his visits with his favorite professor into a book that sold a whopping 14 million copies 20 years ago.

It took the play version all this time to come to Northeastern Wisconsin.

The opening night audience was held in the grip of Morrie Schwartz was saying and what Mitch Albom was learning in part because the story is from real life.

Also shrouding the situation was news about the coronavirus COVID-19 that was getting more chilling by the day.

The audience hung on such words as these from Morrie Schwartz: “The most important thing is life is learn how to give out love, and let it come in.”

Theater is a wonderful thing, and “Tuesdays with Morrie” is one of its wonderful plays.

Circumstance added to the impact of the production on opening night in the cabaret-style theater that has come back to life.

The planned performances in late May will add to the historic theater’s legacy.

The original review is here: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-life-perspectives-fill-tuesdays-with-morrie-in-tisch-mills/.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Sam Dekker adapting to life in quarantine in Russia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sam Dekker adapting to life in quarantine in Russia"

UW-Oshkosh women's basketball still digesting a season cut short

Thumbnail for the video titled "UW-Oshkosh women's basketball still digesting a season cut short"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball"