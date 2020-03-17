1  of  41
Closings
Appleton Public Library Brown County Historical Society Chilton Public / Parochial Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Elkhart Lake -Glenbeulah School Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London First United Methodist - Appleton Fond du Lac Public Schools Gillett Schools Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Howard Goodman Armstrong Creek Schools Green Bay Elite Sports Iola-Scandinavia Schools Kaukauna Area Schools KauKauna Public Library Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start Marinette Public Schools New London School Dist. Oconto Falls Public Schools Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Lutheran - Kunesh Peshtigo Schools Princeton Public and Parochial St. Ignatius Catholic School-Kaukauna St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church-Appleton Suring Schools Syble Hopp School The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Tigerton Schools Union Congregational United Church -GB Unison Credit Union - All Location Valders Schools Wausaukee Schools Wisconsin Green Bay Committee to Protect Pensions

UPDATE2: Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Performances affected by coronavirus in Northeastern Wisconsin

Coronavirus

A few more added to list

by: , Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com.

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Here is an overview of performance events canceled or postponed so far in Northeastern Wisconsin. Watch for updates. NEW notes a change to the previous list.

March 12

CANCELED: Joe Bonamassa at Weidner Center, rescheduling uncertain.

March 13

POSTPONED: Rend Collective at Weidner Center, to date to be announced.

March 14

CANCELED: The New York Tenors with the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra, at Fox Cities PAC.

POSTPONED: Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra, “Flight,” to date to be announced.

POSTPONED: Maxwell Street Klezmer Band, for Brown County Civic Music Association, to date to be announced.

POSTPONED: “The Magic of Bill Blagg Live!” at Ashwaubenon PAC, to Oct. 10.

March 15

CANCELED: St. Norbert College Youth Symphony Orchestra, at Weidner Center.

March 16

CANCELED: Allouez Village Band, at Meyer Theatre.

March 18

POSTPONED: Gaelic Storm, Meyer Theatre, to date to be determined.

March 19

POSTPONED: The Dance Company, “The Little Mermaid,” March 19-22, St. Norbert College, to June 25-28.

POSTPONED: Kathleen Madigan, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to date to be announced.

POSTPONED: “Jazz at the Trout” with Reggie and Mardra Thomas, at Trout Art Museum, Appleton, to date to be announced.

POSTPONED: Gaelic Storm, at The Grand Oshkosh, info to be announced.

March 20

POSTPONED: Jon Reep, at Fox Cities PAC, info to be announced.

POSTPONED: Dudley Birder Chorale, “Mozart Masterworks,” at Weidner Center, to Sept. 25.

POSTPONED: “Celebrate Sinatra,” at Ashwaubenon PAC, to Oct. 22.

POSTPONED: “My Fair Lady,” March 20-22, 27-29, by Abrams Spotlight Productions, to dates to be announced.

CANCELED: “Masters of Silent Comedy,” at Weill Center, Sheboygan.

POSTPONED: “The Thugs,” by Isadoora Theatre Company, Sturgeon Bay, March 20-22, 27-28, to dates to be announced.

POSTPONED: Farewell Angelina, at The Grand Oshkosh, info to be announced.

POSTPONED: Project Pink, March 20-21, at Meyer Theatre, to March 20, 2021.

March 21

POSTPONED: “Feelin’ Groovy,” at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, to Oct. 20.

POSTPONED: Winnebagoland Barbershop Chorus, at The Grand Oshkosh, info to be announced.

March 24

POSTPONED: “Escape to Margarittaville,” March 24-29, at Fox Cities PAC, info to be announced.

March 26

NEW POSTPONED: “Two Rooms,” March 26-28, by Vintage Theatre, Oshkosh, to date to be determined.

POSTPONED: “Life in the Theatre,” March 26-April 26, at Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay, to Oct. 29-Nov. 29.

March 27

POSTPONED: “Broadway Princess Party,” at Weidner Center, to date to be announced.

NEW POSTPONED: Greg Hahn, at Meyer Theatre, to Nov. 12.

March 28

NEW CANCELED: Speakeasy on Stage, at Weidner Center.

March 29

NEW CANCELED: “Charlotte’s Web,” at Ashwaubenon PAC.

CANCELED: UW Varsity Band, at Weidner Center.

CANCELED: “Llama Llama Red Pajama Live,” at Weill Center, Sheboygan.

POSTPONED: “The Art of Polka,” at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, to date to be announced.

March 30

CANCELED: St. Norbert Community Band, at St. Norbert College.

APRIL 3

CANCELED: Let Me Be Frank Productions’ “Menoma-Mia,” April 3-25, Meyer Theatre.

April 4

POSTPONED: FanFAIRE at The Grand Oshkosh, to date to be announced.

POSTPONED: Bill Engval at Ashwaubenon PAC, to Nov. 7.

POSTPONED: “Postmodern Jukbox,” at Weill Center, Sheboygan, to date to be announced.

POSTPONED: “Monster Jam,” April 4-5, at Resch Center, to Aug. 22-23.

April 5

POSTPONED: The Wisconsin Singers, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, to date to be announced.

POSTPONED: Alice Cooper, at Fox Cities PAC, to date to be announced.

April 6

NEW CANCELED: “Eternity” play reading by Peninsula Players Theatre.

April 7

POSTPONED: St. Jude Jam, Meyer Theatre, to date to be determined.

NEW POSTPONED: April 10: Rainbow Over Wisconsin, at Fox Cities PAC, to date to be determined.

April 12

POSTPONED: Cher, at Resch Center, to Sept. 22.

April 17

CANCELED: Semi-Toned, at Ashwaubenon PAC.

SUSPENDED: “The Importance of Being Earnest,” April 17-19, 24-26, at Theatre on the Bay, Marinette, in production form to be determined.

April 18

POSTPONED: Washington Saxophone Quartet, for Brown County Civic Music Association, to date to be announced.

CANCELED: Semi-Toned, at Weill Center, Sheboygan.

April 19

CANCELED: Civic Symphony of Green Bay, “April in the Aire” at St. Norbert College.

CANCELED: “The Underwater Bubble Show,” at Weill Center, Sheboygan.

April 20

CANCELED: Allouez Village Band at Meyer Theatre.

April 21

POSTPONED: George Winston, at Meyer Theatre, to Oct. 13.

April 25

POSTPONED: Reba McEntire, at Resch Center, to July 31.

April 30

POSTPONED: Smooth Hound Smith with Feed the Dog, Meyer Theatre, to Sept. 10.

May 23

NEW CANCELED: Celebrate De Pere, May 23-25.

