LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UPDATE3: Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: More performances affected by coronavirus/COVID-19 in region

Coronavirus

Plans keep changing

by: , Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions on WFRV-TV at 6:20 a.m. Sundays.

Posted: / Updated:

Cancellation notice.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

More than Mary Poppins’ spoonful of sugar may be needed as performance plans in Northeastern Wisconsin continue to change because of the impact of coronavirus/COVID-19. Here are more developments:

+ Sheboygan Theatre Company’s production of “Mary Poppins” May 15-17 and 20-23 is canceled.

+ Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay was to present “Celebrate Sinatra” March 20 at Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center; the date is moved to Oct. 22. A performance of “Celebrate Sinatra” for March 22 at Riverside Ballroom, Green Bay, is canceled. The troupe’s “Gospel: Oh Happy Day” April 4-5 at Riverside Ballroom and April 7 at The Main Event, Cecil, is canceled.

+ Performances of Door Shakespeare’s “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) {revised}” May 20-June 15 at Ephraim Village Hall have been dropped. As planned, the production will be presented as part of Door Shakespeare’s three-play summer season.

+ Restrictions at St. Norbert College have led to cancellations. Included is Evergreen Productions’ “Cheaper by the Dozen” May 1-3 and 7-9. Also, St. Norbert Theatre Studies’ “Perfect Arrangement” April 1-4. Also, Dudley Birder Chorale’s “America Sings” May 8-9. Also, St. Norbert College Knights on Broadway Spring Showcase, April 30-May 15.

+ Restrictions at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay have led to changes. Among the affected are “Beautiful: The Carol King Musical” April 6, status uncertain; Justin Moore April 11, canceled; UWGB Theatre’s “A Doll’s House, Part 2” April 24-25, 30-May 2, canceled.

+ Peninsula Player Theatre’s final play reading of the season of “Eternity” April 6 at Bjorklunden is canceled.

+ Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, performances of “The Foreigner” May 7-9 by The Masquers, Inc. are postponed. Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra’s “Gershwin in Paris” is postponed to June 6.

