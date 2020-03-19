UPDATE3: Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: More performances affected by coronavirus/COVID-19 in region

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

More than Mary Poppins’ spoonful of sugar may be needed as performance plans in Northeastern Wisconsin continue to change because of the impact of coronavirus/COVID-19. Here are more developments:

+ Sheboygan Theatre Company’s production of “Mary Poppins” May 15-17 and 20-23 is canceled.

+ Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay was to present “Celebrate Sinatra” March 20 at Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center; the date is moved to Oct. 22. A performance of “Celebrate Sinatra” for March 22 at Riverside Ballroom, Green Bay, is canceled. The troupe’s “Gospel: Oh Happy Day” April 4-5 at Riverside Ballroom and April 7 at The Main Event, Cecil, is canceled.

+ Performances of Door Shakespeare’s “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) {revised}” May 20-June 15 at Ephraim Village Hall have been dropped. As planned, the production will be presented as part of Door Shakespeare’s three-play summer season.

+ Restrictions at St. Norbert College have led to cancellations. Included is Evergreen Productions’ “Cheaper by the Dozen” May 1-3 and 7-9. Also, St. Norbert Theatre Studies’ “Perfect Arrangement” April 1-4. Also, Dudley Birder Chorale’s “America Sings” May 8-9. Also, St. Norbert College Knights on Broadway Spring Showcase, April 30-May 15.

+ Restrictions at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay have led to changes. Among the affected are “Beautiful: The Carol King Musical” April 6, status uncertain; Justin Moore April 11, canceled; UWGB Theatre’s “A Doll’s House, Part 2” April 24-25, 30-May 2, canceled.

+ Peninsula Player Theatre’s final play reading of the season of “Eternity” April 6 at Bjorklunden is canceled.

+ Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, performances of “The Foreigner” May 7-9 by The Masquers, Inc. are postponed. Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra’s “Gershwin in Paris” is postponed to June 6.