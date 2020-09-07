UW-Eau Claire residence halls placed into quarantine after 69 students test positive for COVID-19

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – Nearly 70 University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire have tested positive for coronavirus, causing the university to place residence hall wings under quarantine.

According to an email shared with the UW-Eau Claire community, as of Sunday, Sept. 6, 69 students have tested positive for COVID-19 – 17 on-campus students and 52 students living off-campus. None have been hospitalized.

Putnam Hall is serving as the isolation and quarantine location for on-campus students. Seven of the 48 isolation beds are in use while 11 of the 73 quarantine beds are also in use.

UW-Eau Claire says six of the students who tested positive may have had interactions with other students in their residence hall. Because of this, six residence hall wings have been placed into full quarantine, affecting 184 students. While they are not ill or showing symptoms, these students must remain in their rooms for 14 days.

Plans have been arranged for meals and books to be delivered to those students in quarantine and isolation on campus.

“This is happening, we’re on top of it and we have programs in place to manage this,” says Warren Anderson, Vice Chancellor for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion and Student Affairs. “We continue to work in coordination with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.”

Lieske Giese, director of the health department, indicated that the current disease investigations into positive cases show there were no close student contacts connected to UW-Eau Claire classrooms.

“This is a testament to the good work that the faculty and staff at UW-Eau Claire have done to provide learning environments that minimize risk for students and instructors,” she says. “Student social behavior is still our highest concern. We recommend that students on and off-campus keep their social circles small, practice physical distancing and wear masks.”

“The residential life teams are checking on the students daily,” reported Quincy Chapman, director of Housing and Residence Life. “The good news is the students continue to record their health data daily – as required – on the health app called The Blugold Protocol, which was developed specifically for us here at UW-Eau Claire.”

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank is directing all undergraduate students to “restrict their movements over the next two weeks in order to reverse the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.” This comes after nearly 40 members of fraternities and sororities tested positive for coronavirus at UW-Madison.

Locally, St. Norbert College has reported 12 confirmed student cases of COVID-19. UW-Green Bay has not reported any confirmed cases.

