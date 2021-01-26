UW-Green Bay and others to extend surge testing for COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- The University of Wisconsin has extended the rapid surge testing for COVID-19 at select campuses within their system.

After completing about 250,000 tests from November 2020 to January 23, the program which is in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was scheduled to close. Due to the success of the program however, it has been extended at select locations through April. “We thank the federal government for their confidence in us and we are pleased that our university sites can continue to be used in the fight against this insidious disease,” said Tommy Thompson, President of the University of Wisconsin System. Thompson says that the federal government chose the system, out of all other university systems through out the country, in a task that has been relatively smooth. “The federal government asked if we could use 160,000 more tests and we said sure,” said Thompson.

Beginning Tuesday, the UW-Oshkosh testing site, inside the Culver Family Welcome Center, reopened. Anyone who would like to get a free test completed there needs to do so by appointment. Individuals do not have to be experiencing symptoms or be in close contact with someone with COVID-19 to get a test. They also do not need to live in the community where the testing site is located. Registration must be completed online: https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/

The UW-Green Bay testing site, inside of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts, will reopen on Wednesday January 27th. The Green Bay location has seen success due to a number of reasons as well. “Here at UW-Green Bay, we are very fortunate to offer a drive through option, which is convenient for testers. It’s a little challenging here in Green Bay with the weather, but we’ve certainly seen high demand,” said Susan Grant Robinson of University of Green Bay. Robinson says that they first day of testing was a bit of a challenge due to a high number of people needing tests. “We did have long lines on the first day, but we have since worked that out,” said Robinson.

The following is the list of extended surge testing sites and start dates.

UW-Green Bay: Weidner Center for the Performing Arts 2450 Weidner Center Dr., Green Bay, WI 54311 Wednesday, Jan. 27

UW-La Crosse: Cartwright Center 1741 State St., 3rd Floor, La Crosse, WI 54601 Monday, Feb. 1

UW Oshkosh: Culver Family Welcome Center 625 Pearl Ave., Oshkosh, WI 54901 Monday, Jan. 25

UW-Parkside: Tallent Hall 900 Wood Rd., Kenosha, WI 53144 Wednesday, Jan. 27

UW-River Falls: Hoffman Park Storm Shelter 547 Hanson Dr., River Falls, WI 54022 Tuesday, Feb. 2

UW-Stevens Point: Dreyfus University Center 1015 Reserve St., Stevens Point, WI 54481 Wednesday, Feb. 3

UW-Stevens Point Marshfield 2000 W 5 th , Marshfield, WI 54449 Tuesday, Feb. 2

