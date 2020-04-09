1  of  58
UW-Green Bay announces efforts to help students by adjusting grading, paying those who lost campus job

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has announced two efforts to provide additional student relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

UW-Green Bay faculty has passed a resolution unanimously supporting more equitable and accomodating academic grading for the rest of the spring semester.

“The faculty of UW-Green Bay are deeply concerned about our students, many of whom face serious challenges in shifting all instruction online under these urgent conditions,” said Associate Professor Jon Shelton (Democracy and Justice Studies), a member of the University Committee. “We don’t want to see any of our students’ aspirations get derailed, especially because of circumstances outside of their control. So, we passed this resolution to make sure they know we are going to do everything in our power to adjust our grading to get them through these difficult times.”

UW-Green Bay says steps to help student grades might include weighting grades more heavily on projects completed in the first part of the semester; changing the “grading curve” in individual courses, or offering students a choice of final assignments that can better accommodate their current needs.

Students who were employed on campus as of February 1 are eligible for a one-time, coronavirus leave payment as part of the Student Employee Income Continuation Program. According to school officials, the payment will be $100 per week for two weeks, totaling $200 will be paid out to each of UW-Green Bay’s 738 student employees.

“As an institution, UW-Green Bay is doing all it can to advocate for and support students who are experiencing financial and class hardships. We want students to stay in their spring classes and are working as fast as possible to knock down the barriers they are encountering. If they have a need, we want to know about it and want to help,” said Interim Chancellor Sheryl Van Gruensven.

