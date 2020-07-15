UW-Green Bay changes plans for in-person graduation due to increase in COVID-19 cases

FILE – In this June 27, 2020, file photo, Saltillo High School seniors make their way to the football field as the sun begins to set for their graduation ceremony in Saltillo, Miss. The number of high school seniors applying for U.S. federal college aid plunged in the weeks following the sudden closure of school buildings this spring — a time when students were cut off from school counselors, and families hit with financial setbacks were reconsidering plans for higher education. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay announced that it will be changing its original plan for in-person graduation in the fall due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state.

UW-Green Bay said as the number of positive coronavirus cases continues to rise, it has decided to change its original plan to hold an in-person commencement ceremony in the fall.

The institution said it will now be holding a “drive-thru” style graduation experience that will take place on August 22.

The Interim Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Campus Climate, Gail Sims-Aubert in communication to seniors said, “The global pandemic has taught us many things…One of these lessons has been that we must remain flexible enough to accommodate best practices concerning the health and wellness of all. Keeping the safety of our graduates, families, faculty, staff, and community in mind, UW-Green Bay has taken the opportunity to reimagine Commencement.”

UW-Green Bay officials shared that all seniors will be presented with a Graduation Care Package and will have an opportunity for a professional portrait with Chancellor Mike Alexander.

Diplomas are said to have been mailed to students this summer.

Sims-Aubert also shared in a letter sent to UW-Green Bay seniors that “Given the large number of graduates who expressed interest in attending, and the increasing community spread of the virus, it is impossible for us to safely gather in August. We are as disappointed as you and your families, as we consider Commencement to be one of the best days of the year on campus. By reinventing graduation, we still get to welcome you and your loved ones safely back to campus, and most importantly, we get to celebrate your achievement!”

