GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UW-Green Bay COVID-19 rapid testing site set to close the week of Jan. 19

Coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The rapid drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the UW-Green Bay campus is scheduled to close the week of Jan. 19.

According to a release, the location opened early November in 2020.

The final week for people to get tested is scheduled to be Tuesday, Jan. 19 through Friday, Jan. 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials say the site is still available for anyone ages five and above at no cost.

If you are looking to get tested before the site closes, they urge you to make an appointment at DOINeedACovid19Test.com.

Anyone can get tested at the campus, even if you aren’t experiencing symptoms or have not been in close contact with someone infected by COVID-19. Organizers say you don’t even have to live in Green Bay.

If you want to get tested, you need to register online, proceed to the testing site (Weidner Center), administer the test through drive-through under supervision, and label the test for processing. 

After you are tested, you will receive your results by logging into the same website where you set up your appointment after you receive an email that your results are ready.

