UW – Green Bay holds drive-thru commencement ceremony

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — UW – Green Bay held its commencement ceremony Saturday afternoon, but the event wasn’t held with the usual Pomp and Circumstance.

Nearly 200 students from all four UW campuses participated in the drive-thru ceremony.

Graduates were handed their diplomas by staff and given the opportunity to take a picture with Chancellor Michael Alexander.

Although some graduates were disappointed in not having a traditional ceremony, they were happy to celebrate the end of their four-year journey.

“When I found out that our commencement wasn’t going to be taking place I

was obviously very upset ’cause I worked very hard,” Graduate Joni Hess said, “but I was super excited that GB found away to make this work during these crazy times because we all deserve to celebrate our accomplishment.”

Graduates also had the chance to take photos with their diplomas and families.