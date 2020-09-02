UW Health administers first COVID-19 vaccine as part of clinical trial

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – UW Health and the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health administered the first COVID-19 vaccine as part of a clinical trial Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 2 p.m., Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health’s chief quality officer – who is not involved in the study – received the first vaccine.

UW Health and SMPH are among the first sites in the country to test the new coronavirus vaccine.

The clinical trial aims to determine if an investigational vaccine can prevent COVID-19.

To be eligible for the study, participants must be at least 18 years old, healthy, or have medically stable chronic diseases. They also cannot have a previously confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. The screening, treatment, and follow-up will all take place at University Hospital in Madison. Participants will receive the injections and study-related medical care from UW Health doctors at no cost.

About 30,000 participants will take part in this study nationwide, according to UW Health.

Following the treatment, the study will last approximately two years and enrollees will periodically undergo tests to monitor their health. This includes physical examinations, measurements of vital signs such as blood pressure and heart rate, blood tests, and COVID-19 testing.

People interested in learning more about participating in the study can do so by emailing uwcovidvaccine@clinicaltrials.wisc.edu, calling the hotline at 608-262-8300 or 833-306-0681, or by visiting c19vaccinestudy.com/.

