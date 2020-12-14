UW Health employees to receive vaccine Monday afternoon

This April 1, 2020, photo shows American Family Children’s Hospital, part of the UW Health system, in Madison, Wis. UW Health has filed 19 lawsuits against patients since March 12, 2020. (Dee J. Hall/Wisconsin Watch via AP)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Health care workers in Wisconsin will start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday as hospitals begin receiving shipments of the vaccine.

UW Health said in a statement Monday that it had received its first doses, which were transported in ultra-cold storage freezers and stored for distribution.

US Health says the first employees were to start receiving the shots on Monday afternoon.

UW Health is the health system of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and has more than 1,750 doctors and 21,000 staff at seven hospitals and more than 80 outpatient sites, according to its website.