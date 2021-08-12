UW Health to study COVID vaccine effects in children

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — UW Health will participate in a study of the effects of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in young children.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports UW Health’s American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison will be one of about 100 sites involved in the study.

The project aims to enroll about 12,000 children under age 12. The Madison hospital hopes to sign up about 80 kids.

Three-fourths of participants will get two doses of the vaccine four weeks apart and a fourth will get placebo shots.

Children ages 6 to 12 will get the first shots, followed by children ages 2 to 6 and then those younger than 2.

Federal regulators have yet to approve any version of the vaccine for children younger than 12.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bay Port looks to get back to winning ways

Green Bay Preble Football

TRAINING CAMP REPORT (8-10)

Tritons look to build on spring during fall camp

Freedom prepares for new season with Kriewaldt at helm.

Training Camp Report: Jones sits out as Packers hold closed practice