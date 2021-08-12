UW Health to study COVID vaccine effects in children

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — UW Health will participate in a study of the effects of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in young children.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports UW Health’s American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison will be one of about 100 sites involved in the study.

The project aims to enroll about 12,000 children under age 12. The Madison hospital hopes to sign up about 80 kids.

Three-fourths of participants will get two doses of the vaccine four weeks apart and a fourth will get placebo shots.

Children ages 6 to 12 will get the first shots, followed by children ages 2 to 6 and then those younger than 2.

Federal regulators have yet to approve any version of the vaccine for children younger than 12.