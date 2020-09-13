UW- La Crosse expands ‘Shelter in Place’ measure, moves to online instruction for next 2 weeks

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin La Crosse announced on Sunday that it is enforcing an urgent ‘Shelter in Place’ measure beginning at 5 p.m., on September 13.

University officials say this measure was taken after a rise in positive test results amongst its resident students in a variety of residence halls.

UW- La Crosse reports that the rise in coronavirus cases and their isolation spaces approaching maximum capacity are all factors prompting the university to expand its

‘Shelter in Place’ restrictions to include all residence halls effective at 5 p.m. and lasting until

September 27.

In addition to the Shelter in Place measure, the university has also implemented a face-covering requirement on all campus property that will be enforced effective immediately. This requirement includes all outdoor and indoor areas.

University officials say all in-person undergraduate instruction is suspended for the days of September 14 through 15 and will resume remotely on September 16.

UW-La Crosse reports in-person instruction is set to resume on September 28.

Following UW- La Crosse’s announcement, the University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson released the following statement, “Today’s mitigation steps announced by UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow will combat the COVID-19 case increases we have identified on its campus. Moving to online course delivery for a two-week period while sheltering in place can be an effective tactic, as we have seen with other universities.”

Thompson continued, ” Students must be vigilant to combat this virus. UW-La Crosse is engaged with local health officials to ensure the community’s health is prioritized. We welcome their support and collaboration in these efforts. Our rapid antigen tests are successfully identifying pockets of infection at a few campuses, and we will continue to take immediate and aggressive steps where this is the case. At the same time, we are encouraged by results at other universities, and continue to aggressively monitor and respond to conditions with the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and communities foremost in mind.”

For more information on the UW- La Crosse COVID-9 policies and regulations, click here.

Latest Stories