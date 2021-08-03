UW Madison announces masks to be worn indoors on campus

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV)- On Tuesday, August 3, UW Madison released a statement regarding policy changes for masking on campus.

These changes are related to recent transmission spikes in COVID-19 cases and the intensity of the Delta variant strand.

The press release explains that the state of Wisconsin is seeing a huge increase in COVID-19 cases, specifically due to the Delta variant. According to sources, Dane County has one of the highest recorded vaccination numbers in the state and across the country. Effective Thursday, August 5, all students, guests, and employees of UW Madison are required to wear masks, even while indoors.

Included in the list of locations masks must be worn while indoors includes resident halls or workspaces that individuals cannot socially distance in. Outer spaces do not require masks to be worn outside.

Officials with the UW Madison will continue to monitor the COVID-19 transmission rates throughout the local area and if deemed worthy, will revise masking policies in the future. The university also wanted to restate that these changes will not impact in-person classes, events, or returning to work on the campus.

The school wants to continue to encourage staff and faculty to get vaccinated as it is one of the best ways to defend against the COVID-19 virus.

