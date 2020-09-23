UW-Madison lifts quarantine on two of its largest dorms

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison lifted quarantine orders for two of its largest dorms on a day when the state added 56 hospitalizations from COVID-19 complications to its record total.

The university on Wednesday also announced plans for some in-person classes in the first easing of restrictions that were put into place two weeks ago when virus cases spiked.

Data compiled Tuesday by The COVID Tracking project ranks Wisconsin ranks third in the country in the number of cases per capita in the last two weeks.

However, the school’s website shows a decline in both the number of positive cases and the seven-day positivity rate among students tested on-campus.

In early September, UW-Madison transitioned to virtual learning for two weeks to help slow the spread of COVID-19 after a spike of cases on campus. That two week period is set to end on Monday.

According to a letter shared with the UW Madison community, the positive test rate among students was rising and a sharp increase has been reported in specific residence halls.

The changes came after the Dane County Executive sent a letter to UW-Madison officials, asking the university to send undergraduate students home.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank had already directed all undergraduate students to “restrict their movements over the next two weeks in order to reverse the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.”

At the beginning of the month, UW-Madison and Public Health Madison & Dane County directed members of nine fraternities and sororities with off-campus live-in chapter houses to quarantine for at least 14 days in response to nearly 40 confirmed cases among their members.

