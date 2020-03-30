UW-Madison students test positive for coronavirus after Spring Break trip to Nashville, Gulf Shores

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – UW-Madison students who traveled to the Alabama Gulf Shores over Spring Break have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus, according to a letter sent to the UW-Madison community.

In the letter from G. Patrick Kelly, MD, serving as Interim Medical Director with University Health Services, students who traveled over Spring Break are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.

Marc Levicott with University of Wisconsin-Madison Police tells WFRV Local 5 sister station, WKRG News 5, that the students started their spring break in Nashville, Tennessee on March 13, then moved their trip down to Gulf Shores on March 16.

Because students are no longer on campus, UW-Madison officials were unable to tell WFRV Local 5 how many students have tested positive.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit: