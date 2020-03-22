UW Oshkosh asked to house COVID-19 patients

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh has been asked to open its Oshkosh campus to house COVID-19 patients.

The University says they are working with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and UW System to determine locations that could be used if Wisconsin’s need for patient housing exceeds the capacity of healthcare facilities.

Oshkosh University says Govenor Evers reached out to UW System over the weekend to develop a plan to find other potential locations as well.

UW- Oshkosh reports on Saturday, UW- Oshkosh began moving residence hall students out of campus.

The University says students who remain in campus residence halls will not be housed in the same halls that may potentially be used for patients.

Oshkosh University says, “Patients housed on the Oshkosh campus will be those with mild illness, who do not require treatment in a hospital.”

The University says on March 23, they will be having a video news conference with the University’s Chancellor to discuss how they will be prepping the Oshkosh campus as a potential site to house coronavirus patients.

