UW-Oshkosh gets ready to help coronavirus patients, if needed

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) UW-Oshkosh is getting ready to open the campus to coronavirus patients. The move comes at the request of the Department of Health Services as the state make plans in case hospitals, need help housing patients.

With the coronavirus forcing the end of face-to-face instruction at UW-Oshkosh most students have moved out of their dorms. Now the Department of Health Services is planning to put those rooms to good use in the fight against Covid-19.

“We’re looking in the vicinity of 100 rooms, 200 rooms, that sort of magnitude,” said Chancellor Andrew Leavitt.

Monday Leavitt said UW-Oshkosh has been selected as a potential location to house those unable to be cared for at a local hospital.

“We’re here to support the local hospitals in case of overflow from our local medical facilities. We’ll be housing the mild cases of people who might be ill or also people who may need to be put into quarantine,” Leavitt said.

The chancellor says the plan came together quickly. But to make it work the state said they’d need many volunteers.

“People who have some kind of health background, also people who could participate in data entry,” he said.

Leavitt put out the call and the UWO community responded.

“We made the request around noon Sunday and by 5 p.m. we had over 100 people who had volunteered to assist in this endeavor. That’s something that is very, very heartening,” Leavitt said.

The rooms are being cleaned and Leavitt says they’ll be ready if needed.

“These are clearly unprecedented times for all of us. We have to come together as a community in order to beat this,” Leavitt said.