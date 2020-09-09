FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UW – Oshkosh prepares to begin the semester with social distancing restrictions

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — The University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh begins class for the semester on Tuesday.

“Some students may have gotten here, you know it’s going on a week, and others just got here,” Abby Sylvia, Assoc. Director of Residence Life at UWO told Local 5, “and we still have folks trickling in.”

They’re trickling in to a brand new reality on campus.

“The cornerstone of what we do in the residence halls revolves around meaningful interactions,” Sylvia said, “engaging people, getting people to have interactions that have some meaning and depth behind them.”

She explained that normally, floor meetings would have been an important part of the last week: “Learning each other’s names and what the rules are on campus and things like that. We don’t have spaces in the residence halls that are big enough to accommodate that size group while also following social distancing guidelines.”

Most welcome week activities were held virtually, which will be pretty par for the course this semester.

“So we have really strong partnerships with our Student Union and activities area, so we’re really trying to promote a lot of the virtual events they already had planned,” Sylvia said. “I think the big thing has been just really good communication with students and letting them know, you know, things are going to be different.”

