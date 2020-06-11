OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – UW-Oshkosh is moving foward with reopening its campus for the fall semester.

In a release, Chancellor Andy Leavitt UWO Recovery Task Force has put forward Titans Return for fall 2020. Students, faculty, and staff members will be welcomed back to classrooms, laboratories, residence and dining halls, athletic fields, and other facilities. He adds that the plan is an adaptable tool that will assist in returning to campus.

A webpage has been created on UWO’s website with information and resources for the university community.

“University learning, living, and teaching are not going to look the same as they did in fall 2019. That said, we anticipate the steps we are taking now are temporary. We are planning for fall 2020; we are looking at spring 2021, and we continue to plan for our future. Even with this plan in hand, we ask you to remain a flexible partner, ready to adapt as conditions dictate,” Leavitt says.

The Titans Return plan includes everyone increasing their ownership and commitment to the health and safety of the community.

Students, faculty, and staff will be required to wear masks. Preventative health screening options will be provided for students and employees. Classrooms and other spaces will be rearranged to promote safety.

Leavitt adds that there will be greater reliance on online and alternative-delivery courses even though on-campus learning is returning.

Students will be living in the residence halls and the dining halls will be open. The plan includes flexibility to give students options, according to Leavitt.

A critical team is being developed to continue UWO’s COVID-19 response and to oversee protocols to manage student health as the semester launches and progresses.

“Right now, we must reset our expectations as we, together, get ready to strengthen a culture of selflessness and safety on each UWO campus. We need everyone to be a partner and a steward.”

For more information on Titans Return, visit UWO’s website.

