1  of  2
Live Now
Wisconsin governor, state health officials to give update on status of coronavirus pandemic Facts Not Fear: Daily Coronavirus Update
1  of  3
Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services Shawano County Senior Nutrition Program Village of Wild Rose

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UW-Oshkosh to hold virtual commencement due to coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh has announced it will host a virtual commencement program on Saturday, May 16, for graduating students.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Graduates are also invited to walk in the midyear commencement ceremony in December, according to UWO officials.

These options were selected based on feedback from students, says UWO. Additional details can be found on UWO’s website.

St. Norbert College in De Pere has announced its commencement has been postponed until the end of August. Bellin College has also announced a postponement of commencement.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton"

Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes"

Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements"

Olympic trial opportunity for Sevastopol natives put on hold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympic trial opportunity for Sevastopol natives put on hold"

West De Pere hires Chris Greisen

Thumbnail for the video titled "West De Pere hires Chris Greisen"

Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home"