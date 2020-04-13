UW-Oshkosh to hold virtual commencement due to coronavirus pandemic

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh has announced it will host a virtual commencement program on Saturday, May 16, for graduating students.

Graduates are also invited to walk in the midyear commencement ceremony in December, according to UWO officials.

These options were selected based on feedback from students, says UWO. Additional details can be found on UWO’s website.

St. Norbert College in De Pere has announced its commencement has been postponed until the end of August. Bellin College has also announced a postponement of commencement.

