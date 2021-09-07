UW President Thompson checks out vaccination efforts at UW-Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- On Tuesday, September 7, UW President Tommy Thompson stopped by the University of Wisconsin: Oshkosh.

The UW President wanted to see how the university’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts were shaping up and encourage students and staff alike to get their shots.

Thompson toured different facilities on the campus so he could talk to faculty as the first day of school was fast approaching. He wants this school year’s main focus to be getting back to classes, and getting people vaccinated so the community, and campus can be as safe as possible.

The President has gone against Republican lawmakers who have recently released statements that campuses need legislative permission to implement COVID-19 policies such as masking or social distancing. Just last month, State Republicans voted to block the UW system from implementing COVID-19 policies with approval from the Legislature.

Reports show that UW-Oshkosh does have a high vaccination rate, but decisions regarding policies on campus, but the UW system is still not requiring students or staff to get their COVID-19 shot. This decision is to keep it on a volunteer basis. However, if new variant strands, like the Delta Variant, continue to spread, Officials may change that ruling.

President Thompson explains that certain conditions need to be analyzed and that decisions will be made on the go. One of the main focuses The UW President said he will be looking at is the safety of everyone at the University.