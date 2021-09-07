FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UW President Thompson checks out vaccination efforts at UW-Oshkosh

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- On Tuesday, September 7, UW President Tommy Thompson stopped by the University of Wisconsin: Oshkosh.

The UW President wanted to see how the university’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts were shaping up and encourage students and staff alike to get their shots.

Thompson toured different facilities on the campus so he could talk to faculty as the first day of school was fast approaching. He wants this school year’s main focus to be getting back to classes, and getting people vaccinated so the community, and campus can be as safe as possible.

The President has gone against Republican lawmakers who have recently released statements that campuses need legislative permission to implement COVID-19 policies such as masking or social distancing. Just last month, State Republicans voted to block the UW system from implementing COVID-19 policies with approval from the Legislature.

Reports show that UW-Oshkosh does have a high vaccination rate, but decisions regarding policies on campus, but the UW system is still not requiring students or staff to get their COVID-19 shot. This decision is to keep it on a volunteer basis. However, if new variant strands, like the Delta Variant, continue to spread, Officials may change that ruling.

President Thompson explains that certain conditions need to be analyzed and that decisions will be made on the go. One of the main focuses The UW President said he will be looking at is the safety of everyone at the University.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Timber Rattlers Walk Off HR

Team of the Week: Oshkosh West

Spirit Squad of the Week: Valders

Band of the Week: Appleton East

High School Sports Xtra: NEC battle royale; KLC, Brillion win lakeshore battles

High School Sports Xtra: Oshkosh West stuns Neenah, West De Pere wins walk-off