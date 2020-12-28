UW System COVID-19 surge testing sites extend operations to mid-January

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson announced on Monday that the UW System’s COVID-19 “surge testing” sites will extend operations until mid-January.

Official say free rapid-response COVID-19 testing will continue until mid-January thanks to the added support from the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

Days and hours vary by individual site.

“The UW System is happy to put the Wisconsin Idea into action and provide this resource to the people of Wisconsin,” Regent President Andrew S. Petersen said. “It is a credit to the leadership from System and on our campuses that these testing sites have operated successfully and will now continue to help more Wisconsinites.”

Individuals do not have to be experiencing symptoms or be a close contact of someone with COVID-19 to get a test, nor do they need to live in the community where the testing site is located.

“Frequent testing is critical to minimizing the spread of COVID-19,” said President Thompson. “With this extension, the UW System will continue to ensure that anyone who wants a test, can get a test.”

Residents who want to receive a rapid-results test – available in about 15 minutes – should register at www.doineedacovid19test.com or call 1-800-653-8611.