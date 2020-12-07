UW System extends COVID-19 surge testing

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, healthcare workers perform tests in a tent at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Antwerp, Belgium. With nothing on their agendas for months to come, organizers of music festivals in Belgium want to use their know-how to help the coronavirus vaccination campaign. The Belgian government has set up the goal to vaccine about 70 percent of the country’s population, the equivalent of eight million people, when efficient COVID-19 shots become available. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin System COVID-19 “surge testing” sites will operate at least until Christmas.

The 22 sites across Wisconsin located on or near UW System university campuses provide free rapid-response COVID-19 testing available to community members as well as students and employees.

According to officials, the sites were estimated to operate through mid-Dec. Thanks to added support from the United States Department of Health and Human Services, surge testing will continue until at least Christmas. Days and hours vary by individual site.

Since opening in early Nov., the sites have administered about 100,000 Abbott BinaxNOW tests.

The UW System surge testing sites are the first in the country to use the new Abbott BinaxNOW tests. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has provided 250,000 of the tests.

Those who want to receive a rapid-results test, available in about 15 minutes, should register at www.doineedacovid19test.com. Those who test positive through the rapid-results test are urged to get a confirmatory PCR test.