UW System extends tuition credit for student vaccination site workers

(WFRV) – The $500 tuition credit for UW System nursing and pharmacy students working at COVID-19 vaccination sites has been extended.

According to officials, University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson announced the extension as the credit was set to expire on March 31. The credit has been extended to May 22.

“I’m so proud that our students are helping vaccinate eligible Wisconsinites. They have been eager to help, and we are glad we are able to offer these tuition credits,” Thompson said.

In order to recieve the $500 credit students must meet the following criteria:

Must be enrolled in a nursing or pharmacy program at a University of Wisconsin System campus during the Spring 2021 semester.

Must work a minimum of 16 hours as a COVID-19 vaccinator between Jan. 1 and May 22.

Must have a current professional or nursing license with authorization to provide vaccination service, or coordinate with a Faculty Supervisor if not currently licensed.

Thompson also announced a new summer $500 tuition credit for students working at a vaccination site from May 23 to Aug. 31. According to officials, students who receive the spring tuition credit can also receive the summer credit.

The same criteria for the spring credit apply for the summer credit except the dates are between May 23 and Aug. 31.